Thank you Almonte Riverwalk Phase Two Donors!

The new Millworkers Walk and Staircase is taking shape. This project has been a long time coming thanks to a team effort and many generous community donations. The Riverwalk Committee wants to thank donors with a permanent plaque to be located at the top of the staircase. A plaque unveiling and celebration is scheduled to happen late August – pending provincial health regulations and following all protocols.

Before this happens we want to ensure we have all names included and spelled correctly. If you donated to the second phase of the Riverwalk Project – Millworkers Walk and Staircase between 2015 and today please have a look at the donor list here:

https://www.mississippimills.ca/en/explore-and-play/resources/Documents/Donor-Recogniition-Plaque-Riverwalk-Phase-2-Edit-2-Dated-May-31.pdf

A copy of this list will also be available for view in the front windows at Almonte Old Town Hall and at Baker Bobs.

If you find omissions or spelling errors please contact the Recreation and Culture Office at 613-256-1077 or email your changes directly to Dawn dmcdonald@mississippimills.ca

IMPORTANT: The deadline for changes is July 27th, noon.

Thank you again for your generous donation – we can’t wait to celebrate this great community project with you!