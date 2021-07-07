by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Bon Appetit pairs roast chicken and vegetables with tomatoes and a tangy feta sauce. Toss the chicken, lemons and onions in oil and fresh oregano. Brown the chicken, set aside and cook the onions and lemon slices. Return the chicken to the pan and roast until done. While the chicken cooks, make the feta sauce. Serve the chicken, lemon and onion with sliced tomatoes and the feta sauce.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for feta and yogurt without additives and preservatives. I used Tre Stelle feta and Astro Original Balkan-Style yogurt. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 lemon

6 garlic cloves, finely grated

2 tsp. (10 ml) finely chopped oregano, plus leaves for serving

⅓ cup (85 ml) plus 4 Tbsp. (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2½ lb. (1.13 kg) skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs and/or drumsticks

2 medium red onions, cut into 1-inch- (2.54-cm) thick wedges

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

1 cup (250 ml) plain whole-milk Greek yogurt

½ cup (125 ml) crumbled feta

2 large heirloom or beefsteak tomatoes, sliced into ½-inch- (1.25-cm) thick rounds and/or wedges

Preparation:

Place a rack in top third of oven; preheat to 450° F (232° C). Cut lemon in half. Thinly slice one half into rounds and remove seeds; set other half aside for sauce. Whisk garlic, 2 tsp. (10 ml) chopped oregano, and ⅓ cup (85 ml) oil in a large bowl. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and transfer to bowl; add onions and lemon slices. Season with salt and pepper; toss to coat. Heat 2 Tbsp. (30 ml) oil in a large heavy skillet, preferably cast iron, over medium-high. Cook chicken (leave onion and lemon behind in bowl), skin side down, until deep golden brown and crisp, 5–7 minutes. Transfer to a plate (chicken won’t be cooked through yet). Cook onions and lemon slices in the same pan, turning occasionally, until onions have taken on some colour and lemon slices have shrivelled slightly, about 5 minutes. Arrange chicken in pan, skin side up; transfer pan to oven. Roast until chicken is cooked through and onions are softened but still hold their shape, 16–20 minutes. Meanwhile, stir yogurt, feta, and remaining 2 Tbsp. (30 ml) oil in a medium bowl to combine. Squeeze in juice from reserved lemon half and add 2 Tbsp. (30 ml) water; mix well. Season feta sauce with salt. Arrange tomatoes on a platter; season with salt. Using tongs, arrange chicken, onions, and lemon slices on top. Pour any pan juices over and top with oregano leaves. Serve with feta sauce alongside.

From Bon Appetit