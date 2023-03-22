Roasted Arctic Char with Lemon and Herbs

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Don’t Worry, Just Cook is quick, easy and looks great. Arrange fish on a baking sheet and drizzle with oil, lemon zest and seasoning. Scatter rosemary and thyme sprigs over fish and arrange lemon slices around and on top of fish. Add cherry tomatoes and broccoli florets to the baking sheet. Bake until the fish is cooked through and serve. Salmon, halibut or cod would also work with this recipe and it can be served hot or at room temperature.

Serves 4-6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Every ingredient in this recipe is fresh and free of additives and preservatives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 ½ to 2 lbs (680 to 907 g) boneless, skinless Arctic char or salmon, whole or in portioned pieces

2 tbsp + 2 tbsp (30 ml + 30 ml) extra virgin olive oil

Grated peel of ½ lemon

1 tsp (5 ml) kosher salt plus more for tossing

1/8 tsp (0.63 ml) freshly ground black pepper

3 sprigs fresh rosemary, plus more to serve

3 sprigs fresh thyme, plus more to serve

1 lemon, sliced

2 cups (500 ml) cherry tomatoes

2 cups (500 ml) broccoli florets, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425 F (218 C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the fish on the lined baking sheet with the skinned side down. Drizzle with 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil and sprinkle with lemon peel, salt and pepper. Turn the fish over a few times to coat well. Scatter the rosemary and thyme sprigs over the fish and arrange the lemon slices beside, around, or on top of it. Toss the cherry tomatoes and broccoli florets with 2 tbsp (30 ml) oil and some salt. Arrange them around the fish. Depending on the thickness of the fish, cook for 10 to 12 minutes or longer, or until the fish is just cooked through. Press the thickest part of the fish with the back of a spoon; if it flakes, its cooked. The tomatoes and broccoli should be just cooked. Replace the now dried sprigs of herbs with fresh sprigs To serve, arrange the roasted lemon slices on top of the fish and the vegetables around.

From Don’t Worry, Just Cook