by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking suggests marinating the chicken and apricots up to 24 hours in advance. This adds flavour to the dish and marinating ahead means your meal prep is done and you can have this sheet-pan meal on the table after just a half hour in the oven.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Greaves pure apricot jam, Hellman’s mayonnaise, Cock brand fish sauce and Sunny Fruit dried apricots – all are free of artificial colour, flavour and preservatives. Check the chili powder to make sure it does not contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) apricot preserves

¼ cup (60 ml) mayonnaise

2 tablespoons (30 ml) fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon (15 ml) fish sauce

2 teaspoons (10 ml) chili powder

Kosher salt and black pepper

½ cup (125 ml) dried apricots (about 3½ ounces/100 g)

1 pound (454 g) boneless, skinless chicken thighs, each cut in half

3 to 4 medium carrots, thinly sliced into coins (about 1 pound/454 g)

Fresh herbs, such as cilantro, parsley and mint, for topping

Cooked white rice, for serving

Preparation:

In a large bowl, whisk together the apricot preserves, mayonnaise, lemon juice, fish sauce, chili powder, 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) pepper until smooth. Tear each dried apricot in half at its seams, so each apricot becomes 2 flatter pieces. Add the apricots and chicken to the bowl; toss to evenly coat. Cover and refrigerate to marinate for at least 30 minutes and up to 24 hours. When ready to cook, heat the oven to 425 degrees F (218 degrees C) with a rack set in the center position. Line a large sheet pan with parchment. Add the carrots to the chicken mixture and toss to evenly coat. Spread the chicken and carrot mixture in a single layer on the sheet pan. Roast, rotating the pan halfway through, until the chicken is light brown and the carrots begin to shrivel, 20 to 25 minutes. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt and lemon juice as desired. Top with fresh herbs and serve with rice.

From NYT Cooking