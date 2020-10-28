by Susan Hanna

I’m really enjoying Ina Garten’s new cookbook, Modern Comfort Food. In this recipe, colourful peppers, fennel, sausages and cherry tomatoes are roasted until browned and delicious. Serve over cooked pasta or polenta. Cook’s note: I omitted the fennel and used all hot Italian sausages, instead of a mixture of hot and sweet.

Serves 6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for additive-free sausages, such as Free From brand. I used wine from Frogpond Farm Winery with a sulfite level of less than 10 parts per million. Genuine Parmesan cheese is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

2 large yellow onions, cut into ½-inch (1.25-cm) wedges through the core

2 large red bell peppers, cored, seeded and cut into ½-inch (1.25-cm) strips

2 large orange bell peppers, cored, seeded and cut into ½-inch (1.25-cm) strips

2 large poblano or hot banana peppers, cored, seeded and cut into ¼-inch (0.64-cm) strips

1 medium fennel bulb, halved, cored and sliced crosswise ¼ inch (0.64 cm) thick

2 tbsp (30 ml) minced garlic (about 6 cloves)

1 tsp (5 ml) dried oregano

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil

1 lb (454 g) sweet Italian sausage, cut into 2-inch (5-cm) pieces

1 lb (454 g) hot Italian sausage, cut into 2-inch (5-cm) pieces

1 pint (500 ml) red cherry tomatoes

1/3 cup (85 ml) dry white wine, such as Pinot Grigio

½ cup (125 ml) julienned fresh basil leaves

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (204 C). Arrange two racks evenly spaced in the oven. Put the onions, peppers, fennel, garlic, oregano, 1 tbsp (15 ml) salt and 1 ½ tsp (7.5 ml) black pepper in a large (14 x 18-inch/35 x 45-cm) shallow roasting pan. Add ¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil and toss well. Don’t crowd everything in a smaller pan; the vegetables won’t brown. Separately, on a sheet pan, toss the sausages with 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil and spread them out in one layers. Place both pans in the oven for 20 minutes. Toss the vegetables and transfer the sausages to the roasting pan. Add the tomatoes. Pour in the wine and roast for another 25 to 30 minutes, turning the sausages to brown evenly. Off the heat, sprinkle on the basil, toss well, taste for seasonings and serve hot with grated Parmesan on the side.

From Modern Comfort Food by Ina Garten