Roasted Squash and Grilled Halloumi Salad

by Susan Hanna

Until I tried this recipe from Bonnie Stern’s Don’t Worry, Just Cook I had never made a salad with roasted squash. It’s delicious! Toss sliced squash and broccoli florets with oil, salt and maple syrup and roast until tender. Set aside to cool. Meanwhile, make the lime-honey dressing. Just before serving, sear the halloumi until browned on both sides. Arrange arugula on a serving plate, top with squash, broccoli, halloumi and figs. Drizzle with dressing, garnish with nuts and serve. Cook’s note: No need to peel the squash. I couldn’t find a delicata squash so I used the whole butternut squash. I omitted the figs, used mixed greens and substituted cashews for hazelnuts.

Serves 4-6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lime juice and pure honey and maple syrup. Saputo halloumi is additive-free. Check the nuts to make sure they don’t contain preservatives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Lime-honey dressing

1/3 cup (82 ml) extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp (45 ml) fresh lime juice

1 tbsp (15 ml) honey

½ tsp (2.5 ml) kosher salt + more to taste

Salad

2 delicata squash (about 1 lb/454 g)

1 small butternut or honeynut squash (about 1 lb/454 g)

2 tbsp (30 ml) + 1 tbsp (15 ml) extra virgin olive oil + more for brushing

1 tsp (5 ml) + ½ tsp (2.5 ml) kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 tbsp (15 ml) + 1 tsp (5 ml) maple syrup

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 small head broccoli

12 oz (340 g) halloumi cheese

2 or 3 fresh figs, cut into wedges

2 cups (500 ml) baby arugula

¼ cup (60 ml) roasted hazelnuts, coarsely chopped

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 425 F (218 C) and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Cut the delicata squash in half crosswise and use a spoon to scoop out all the seeds. Then slice into rounds about ½ inch (1.25 cm) thick. Cut the neck of the butternut squash into rounds about ½ inch (1.25 cm) thick (use the rest for soup, puree or mash). If the rounds are very large, cut them in half. Place the squash on one of the lined baking sheets and toss with 2 tbsp (30 ml) olive oil, 1 tsp (5 ml) salt, some pepper and 1 tbsp (15 ml) maple syrup. Place sprigs of thyme over the squash. Roast for 30-35 minutes, or until tender and browned around the edges. Cool. Remove the tough stalks from the broccoli and cut into medium-sized trees with florets and some stalk. Arrange on the second lined baking sheet and toss with 1 tbsp (15 ml) olive oil, ½ tsp (2.5 ml) salt and pepper. Roast for 20-25 minutes and then cool. For the dressing, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, honey and salt. Adjust seasoning to taste. Just before serving, slice the halloumi into pieces about ½ inch (1.25 cm) thick, pat dry with paper towel and brush with olive oil. Sear in a hot, dry nonstick skillet for 1-2 minutes per side, or until browned. Assemble the salad by arranging the arugula on a platter and topping with roasted squash, broccoli, halloumi and figs. Drizzle with the dressing and sprinkle with hazelnuts.

From Don’t Worry, Just Cook