Friday, September 8, 2023
Robbie Fassbender — obituary

Fassbender, Robert (Robbie)

July 7, 1987 – August 31, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that Robbie’s family has to announce his sudden and unexpected passing at the age of 36.

Left to mourn Melanie Wilson, his precious children which he adored deeply, Everlee and Russell. His parents Willy and Kathy, brother Rick Burnette and sister Amber (B.J), his Oma Rosemarie.

Barry & Bev Wilson, Stephanie & Glynn Nelson, his nieces and nephews, Kaylah, Hunter, Sophie, Mason, Glynnie & Jack.  Also his Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and all his wonderful friends.  He was the cherished grandson of the late Fred Fassbender (Opa), Bob & Eleanor Warren (Pop & Nan).

Gone from our site, but never from our hearts.

A celebration of life will be held September 12th, 2023 at the Almonte Legion Branch 240 4p.m – 8p.m.

If desired – Donations may be made to the Heart Institute or War Amps.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble

Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

