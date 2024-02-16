Robert Bone — obituary

Bone, Robert Cecil

July 4, 1940 – February 5, 2024

Peacefully, in his 83rd year, at Fairview Manor in Almonte, Ontario. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and Edna and brother Jim. To be forever missed by his loving partner Eugene Williams, children Ian (Bree) and Allison, former spouse Betty Jean, niece Donna, and extended family and friends.

Born and raised in Winnipeg, Rob enlisted with the Royal Canadian Air Force at the age of nineteen and spent several years stationed in Europe. Upon returning to Canada, he earned his degree from the University of Winnipeg before relocating with Betty Jean to Ottawa, where they began their family, and he began his career with the Government of Canada.

Well known for his ability to build or fix anything, and his love of classic cars, Rob was a charismatic contributor to any gathering. He cherished designing and building the family cottage at Pike Lake and spent many happy days with tools in his hands, in the boat on the lake, and taking in evening sunsets with family and friends. Rob’s love of music was evident in his ability to play any tune on the piano from memory and in his penchant for singing his heart out whenever the opportunity arose.

We express our heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Fairview Manor for their compassionate and devoted care during Rob’s final year. Should you wish to honor his memory, contributions to the Almonte General Hospital – Fairview Manor Foundation would be deeply appreciated. In accordance with Rob’s wishes, cremation has been carried out, and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

We imagine him now at peace, with the car top down, listening to his favorite tunes on the radio while driving along an open road. With love, we bid farewell and wish him safe travels.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into the Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St. Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com