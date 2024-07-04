Roger Strickland — obituary

Roger Matthew Strickland

Roger Matthew Strickland passed away suddenly from pneumonia at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Toronto, at the age of 80 on May 14, 2024. He was born July 8, 1943 to Edith (Dee Dee) Matthew Strickland and Philip Strickland in Toronto in the midst of World War II.

Roger grew up in Almonte, Ontario, where he was an avid Scout, earning the Queen’s Scout award. He loved tromping through the woods with his springer spaniel Sparky. He attended St. Mary’s elementary school and Almonte High School. After that he earned an Honours Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and Mathematics from Queens University and a few years later he earned a Master of Business Administration degree at the University of Western Ontario.

In the early 1970s, Roger worked for Westinghouse Electric, studying laser technology. Following that he went into business management in Quebec. Roger’s career was cut quite short by health challenges that would be with him for life.

Roger returned to Toronto and carved out a very urban, fiercely independent life. He was intelligent, quick-witted and chipper. He enjoyed gatherings with his immediate and extended family, and developed strong bonds with several of his fellow residents in the Oakwood neighbourhood. He always had a project and a laser focus on his most desired goal, whether that was obtaining a medical device, learning about investment techniques or commenting on the latest political topics.

In the latter few years of his life, Roger required increasing support for his progressive health issues. Family are grateful for care provided by all his treating physicians and staff at the Toronto General Hospital, (Peter Munk Cardiac Center) especially Doctor Kathryn Howe. He also had wonderful care at St. Michael’s Family Medical Center, Toronto Western Hospital, Westpark Rehabilitation Hospital, Hillcrest Transition Hospital, and finally at The Wesburn Long Term Care Home and St. Joseph’s Hospital. Special thanks to the many branches of Home and Community Care Support Services who helped in supporting Roger.

Roger is survived by his three siblings Carol (Roger Leus), Susan, and Tom (Karen Mason), as well as many Matthew and Strickland cousins.

Cremation has taken place. Family and friends are welcome at a Celebration of Life to be held on Wednesday, August 7 from 11 am to 1 pm, at Turner and Porter, Yorke Chapel, at 2357 Bloor St. W., Toronto. If desired, donations in memory of Roger may be made to The Toronto General Hospital Peter Munk Cardiac Center, the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, or to a local hospital of your choice.