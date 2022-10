Room to rent, in Almonte, available November 1st. Clean and spacious. Quiet street and mature tree neighbourhood, parking for one car. Only a five-minute walk to gift shops, library and restaurants. Short term. Mature or young working person, non-smoker, non-drinker, no pets. Required: complete application, proof of secure income, credit history, references. $900.00 per month plus shared utilities and snow removal.

Serious Inquiries only: rent1roomalmonte@gmail. com