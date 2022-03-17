Classified AdsRooms for rent, $800 Rooms for rent, $800 March 17, 2022 In newly-built Almonte home. For information please contact: Cell: 306-744-3146 Email: jchin82@yahoo.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOUND: Vintage Bank of Canada bank note March 17, 2022 FOR SALE: Antique sofa March 11, 2022 JOB: Nursery school seeks teacher March 10, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest FOUND: Vintage Bank of Canada bank note March 17, 2022 Rooms for rent, $800 March 17, 2022 David Camelon — obituary March 17, 2022 The seed library is opening soon March 16, 2022 Local artist is selling works to support Ukraine March 17, 2022 Asian Noodle Salad with Ginger Vinaigrette March 13, 2022 From the Archives Mustard-Pepper Chicken with Herb Sauce December 22, 2015 Almonte General Hospital pharmacy team ensures patients receive safe, effective medication March 31, 2014 Almonte Hospital Foundation appeals for funds to purchase capital equipment December 22, 2015 Bicycle Month organizers run awesome bike races June 3, 2012 Littering – A global scourge Part I December 22, 2015 Good attendance and smiles mark the Almonte Fair February 15, 2020 What Is That … a Bald Eagle or a Golden Eagle? September 4, 2016