Ruth Armstrong — obituary

Ruth Armstrong

December 24, 1926 – March 5, 2024

What we have enjoyed

We can never lose

All that we love deeply

Becomes a part of us

Last night Ruth flew off for her final adventure; quietly, gently, faithfully and happily.

Having had an active, full, and long life of 97 years she did not want to linger in a state of poor health. Our hearts ache to lose her, but we know her wish has come true, and her prayers answered.

Beloved mother of Faye, son-in-law Greg Field, grandchildren Emily Armstrong, Katelyn Field, Jessica Field, Jordan Field (Victoria Jakobson) and great grandson Henrik.

Predeceased by her husband Arthur and son Timothy, sister Norma Paul, brothers Jim Paul and Frank Paul and nephew Allen Paul. Cherished sister-in-law of Eleanor Rintoul (Laurie) of Carleton Place, ON.

Dear aunt of John Paul (Maureen) of Bettendorf, Iowa, Julie Julian (Kim) of Almonte, ON., Janice Barr (David) of Carleton Place, ON., Geoffrey Paul (Ann) of Revelstoke, B.C., Nancy Laforest (Mike) of Courtenay, B.C., Heather Paul of Whistler B.C. And David Paul (Rachel) of Qualicum Beach, B.C.

Also lovingly remembered by her 17 great nieces and nephews and 8 great, great nieces and nephews

Ruth was born in Almonte, Ontario and grew up on a dairy farm. She was a teacher in the Ottawa Valley in the days of the 1 room, 8 class country schools. She always enjoyed moving to a new town when her husband Art was transferred with the OPP, but it was her life in Burks Falls she loved most.

As an enthusiastic, active member of the community Ruth was actively involved in; Burks Falls United Church; The Armour Ryerson & Burks Falls Agricultural Society, the Burks Falls Art and Craft Club, and as an accomplished knitter she started a weekly knitting group. She was a voracious reader and often seen at the Burks Falls Library. Ruth never missed an event with music, and dancing was her favourite thing to do.

Travelling was her true passion. She travelled the world, often on her own. So many adventures. So many stories.

Ruth was an advocate for keeping an open mind and accepting people as they are. We’ll miss everything about her, but especially her wicked sense of humour, the twinkle in her eyes when she saw you, and her kind, caring heart.

The family will receive visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk’s Falls on Thursday April 4, 2024, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 pm.

A service to celebrate Ruth’s life will be conducted in the chapel commencing at 11:00 am on Friday April 5, 2024.

Internment service will be held at The Auld Kirk Cemetery in Almonte, Ontario later. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the Burks Falls Food Bank, or Burks Falls United Church would be appreciated by the family.