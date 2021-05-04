Chiefs of Emergency Share Important Joint Message

We asked the Chiefs of Emergency at CPDMH and AGH to share their thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and the importance of taking care of yourself and getting care when needed. Here is their message:

These last 14 months have been unprecedented. Each and every one of us has felt the immense impact of COVID-19. As we work through the most difficult wave of COVID-19 yet, it is natural to feel increased angst and fear of what lies ahead. However, continued best practices DOES WORK to prevent the spread of the virus.

We know that this works:

Work from home if possible

Social distance if you need to go to work or out to buy necessities

Wear masks, and if possible, eye protection including goggles or face shields for frontline workers and those who work in public places with multiple people

Be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, or mouth

Be mindful that when you re-adjust your masks you must clean your hands before touching objects

Remember, COVID-19 virus droplets land on surfaces. That is why it is so important to clean hands after we touch things.

At CPDMH and AGH, we continue to provide the utmost care to our patients and their families. We are working tirelessly to meet your needs. And we are taking every precaution to ensure your safety in every area of the hospital including In-patient Units, Ambulatory Care, Radiology, Physiotherapy, and of course, our Emergency Departments.

It is SAFE to come to the Emergency Departments and receive the care you need. Please, DON’T HESITATE to come to CPDMH or AGH for your medical needs. Your health is vital and if you have a concern about how you are feeling and require medical attention of ANY kind, please come and see us. As always, we are here for you and want to ensure you are healthy and receive excellent care.

As Chiefs of the Emergency Departments, we wish to provide you with the utmost confidence that it is SAFE to come into CPDMH and AGH and be seen in the Emergency Departments.

Please stay strong and vigilant through these most trying times. We are in it together and will come through it together.