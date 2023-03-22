Thursday, March 23, 2023
SANDRA GREGSON: BEING TREE at Sivarulrasa Gallery

From March 24 to May 5, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present SANDRA GREGSON: BEING TREE, an exhibition in our Gallery III. This new series of paintings was created by the artist by imagining the stillness of a tree and observing the interplay of natural processes, growth, decay, and urban development.

Now based in Ottawa, Sandra Gregson holds a Master of Fine Art degree from York University and a Bachelor of Fine Art degree from the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design. Her practice includes painting, drawing, sculpture, installation, and video. In the past few years, she has focused primarily on painting and drawing, combining figurative, abstract, and conceptual elements of representation. Her paintings explore landscape shaped by both natural processes and human endeavours. In considering the relationship between natural and built environments, her works suggest the possibility of regeneration and restoration, which she views as psychological as well as ecological processes.

Sandra Gregson’s works have been exhibited throughout Canada and her videos have been screened nationally and internationally. She has participated in artist residencies in Finland, Iceland, Spain, Portugal, and Canada. Her works are held in private and public collections, including the Canada Council Art Bank, City of Ottawa Art Collection, McMaster Museum of Art, and York University.

Reception/Meet the Artist: Saturday April 1, 2pm-4pm. Artist Sandra Gregson will be in attendance.

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/sandra-gregson/

