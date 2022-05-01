Sandy Snedden — obituary

SNEDDEN, Robert Alexander “Sandy”

The family of Sandy Snedden announce that he passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital on Friday, April 29, 2022. He was in his 84th year. Loving husband of Marion (nee Sadler) for 60 years. Proud father of Murray (Patricia), Ron, Clarke (Dawn), and Keith (Martina) as well as Grandpa of Samantha (Jarred), Eric, Tait, Jennifer, Jack, Ashton, Spencer, Savannah, Trinity, Connor, Callum, Heidi, Chris and Brady. Dear brother of Beth Keating (Brian) and special brother-in-law of Helen and Art Levi, Andy Sadler, Marilyn Snedden and Margaret Sadler (late Russell). Predeceased by his parents Alex and Leila (nee Campbell); his brother Earle and sister Kay Hudson (late Graham). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Sandy was a dairy farmer all his life and was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Lanark County Holstein club; long-time 4-H leader and an accomplished Holstein breeder, judge and showman. He was an athlete all his life. He loved cards, square dancing and took up golf and curling, once he figured out it wasn’t a waste of time. He was a strong supporter of St. Andrews United Church in Pakenham and was never one to lack an opinion. His clarity of thought was refreshing. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff of the Almonte General Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00 am in St. Andrews United Church. A reception will follow. Interment Auld Kirk Cemetery, Almonte. In Sandy’s memory, please consider a donation to St. Andrews United Church, Pakenham. In the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

pilonfamily.ca