Santa’s Elf brings Christmas joy to Mississippi Mills

I have lived in Ceder Hill for about 4 years now and I have lived in the Mississippi Mills area for over 20 years. I have been involved in the community mostly through my puppetry surrounding the Puppets Up puppet festival in Almonte. I work in recreation in long term care, however I have been off work for a while this year, which means I couldn’t wear my Elf costume for the residents this Christmas. I purchased the costume online last year to make the residents at my work laugh and it did. I knew that I could pull off the Elf silliness as it comes naturally to me.

These past few years have been very difficult for many people and the holidays can be especially difficult. I wasn’t really feeling the Christmas spirit myself until I woke up one morning and I saw the coat from the Elf costume hanging on my coat rack. I decided in that moment to put the costume on and visit ONE store where I knew a bunch of staff. The response was overwhelming and customers were enjoying the Elf too so I decided to go visit a few more places and get photos to prove it. I knew I wanted to share the photos online and I thought what better way to promote the amazing businesses we have in this great little town? Now I was on a mission to visit as many businesses as I could before Christmas. I would visit each business, explain what I am doing, ask if they would like me to get a photo in their store and then I would ask for help to stage or take the photo if I needed. I did this project solely for fun. The response in person and online kept me motivated to continue. I was overwhelmed by the response from the community. It was truely magical. I apologize for anyone I missed but I do plan to bring Elf back next year.