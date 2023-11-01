Saucy Shrimp and Noodle Stir-Fry

by Susan Hanna

This tasty dish from Real Simple is ready in less than 30 minutes. Combine honey, vinegar, soy sauce, chili-garlic sauce, garlic and cornstarch in a bowl and set aside. Cook the mushrooms and bok choy and set aside.

Cook the shrimp and then add the honey mixture and cooked rice noodles. Remove from heat and stir in the mushroom mixture.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used pure honey, President’s Choice rice vinegar, tamari instead of soy sauce and Nature

Value organic sriracha for the chili-garlic sauce. Look for frozen shrimp with only salt added.

For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

¼ cup (60 ml) honey

2 tablespoons (30 ml) rice vinegar

2 tablespoons (30 ml) soy sauce

1 tablespoon (15 ml) Asian chili-garlic sauce

1 ½ teaspoons (7.25 ml) grated garlic (from 3 cloves)

1 teaspoon (5 ml) cornstarch

3 tablespoons (45 ml) canola oil, divided

1 5-oz. (142 g) pkg. sliced fresh shiitake mushrooms (3 cups/750 ml)

3 heads baby bok choy, sliced (4 cups/1 L)

1 pound (454 g) peeled, deveined extra-large raw shrimp, patted dry

1 8-oz. (227g) pkg. rice stick noodles, cooked according to pkg. directions

Preparation:

Whisk honey, vinegar, soy sauce, chili-garlic sauce, garlic, and cornstarch in a small bowl. Heat 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium-high. Add

mushrooms; cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Add bok choy; cook, stirring often, until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Transfer mushroom mixture to a medium bowl. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil over medium-high. Add shrimp; cook, flipping

occasionally, until just opaque in centers, 2 to 3 minutes. Add honey mixture and cooked drained noodles to skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is thickened and noodles are coated in sauce, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in mushroom mixture.

From Real Simple