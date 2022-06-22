Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Saucy Sriracha Pork with Radish-Cucumber Salad





by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Chatelaine is on the table is less than half an hour. Make the salad dressing and toss with the cucumber, radishes and arugula. Whisk marmalade and sriracha in a bowl and set aside. Cook pork medallions until cooked through and then toss with marmalade-sriracha mixture. Place the salad on serving plates and top with the pork medallions. Cook’s note: I used the greens I had on hand instead of arugula.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Robertsons marmalade, Natural Value sriracha and President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard, which are additive-free. I used Acetaia La Bonissma balsamic vinegar, which has no added sulfites. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup (82.5 ml) marmalade
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) sriracha
  • 1 tsp (5 ml) salt, divided
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) canola oil, divided
  • 1 lb (454 g) pork tenderloin, sliced into ½ -in. (1.25-cm) rounds
  • 2 tbsp (30 ml) white balsamic vinegar
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) Dijon mustard
  • 1 English cucumber, peeled into ribbons
  • 8 oz (227 g) radishes, thinly sliced (2 cups/500 ml)
  • 2 cups (500 ml) baby arugula

Preparation:

  1. Whisk marmalade with sriracha and ½ tsp (2.5 ml) salt in a medium bowl. Reserve 2 tbsp (30 ml) mixture in a large bowl and set aside.
  2. Toss pork with remaining ½ tsp (2.5 ml) salt in a medium bowl. Season with pepper. Heat a large non-stick frying pan over medium-high. Add 1 tbsp (15 ml) oil, then pork. Cook, adjusting heat as needed, until bottom is golden and cooked through, 1 to 2 min per side. Add to marmalade-sriracha mixture as they’re done. Toss to coat.
  3. Whisk vinegar and Dijon into reserved 2 tbsp (30 ml) marmalade mixture in large bowl. Gradually add remaining 3 tbsp (45 ml) oil while whisking until combined. Toss cucumber, radishes and arugula with dressing, then season with pepper. Divide among plates, then top with pork.

From Chatelaine

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




