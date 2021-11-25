Visit the North Lanark Regional Museum this winter for our newest exhibit, “Scenes of Christmas Past!” Open now until 4 February, this exhibit highlights vintage holiday toys, traditions, and activities from Christmas’ past, and celebrates the memories held in our heritage, holiday collection. You can visit the museum by booking an appointment (phone 613-257-8503 or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com), or you can drop in by chance, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m!

The North Lanark Historical Society is also excited to offer an opportunity to celebrate the 2021 holiday season in safe, vintage style at the North Lanark Regional Museum on the weekend of December 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come and enjoy our heritage Christmas displays, music, crafts, and treats, and support your local history museum! Admission is $10 for a family or $5 for an individual, and includes cookies, hot apple cider, coffee, and the chance to make some vintage holiday crafts.

We will also be selling raffle tickets for amazing gift baskets that have been donated by local businesses and offering fantastic gift opportunities for the history lovers in your life!

This family event will have Covid safety protocols in place to ensure that all visitors stay healthy and safe through the holiday season. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry for all visitors over the age of 13, and face coverings will be mandatory for all visitors over the age of 2. We will also be enforcing a capacity limit of 40 guests at a time.