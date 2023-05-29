Classified AdsSeeking car to rent for local shopping trips Seeking car to rent for local shopping trips May 29, 2023 I’m retired and sold my car, but would like to rent a local car 1 or 2 days a week for the summer to do local shopping (no long drives) I live in a retirement home here in Almonte and have a current driving license. Telephone # 613 963 2131 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related FOR SALE: 1990s Godin L.R. Baggs Acousticaster May 20, 2023 Bricks needed, 4 3/4″ x 2 1/4″ May 17, 2023 FOR SALE: Car bike rack May 17, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Seeking car to rent for local shopping trips May 29, 2023 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 27, 2023 May 26, 2023 District 7 Senior Games shuffleboard results May 27, 2023 Bat houses from the Naismith Men’s Shed May 27, 2023 Diana’s Quiz – May 27, 2023 May 26, 2023 April Taylor celebration of life on June 16 May 28, 2023 From the Archives Province gives Enerdu tentative go-ahead Congratulations and thanks to AGH, FVM and LCPS Long Service Honourees Grief recovery group $100,000 raised at AGH Summer Golf Classic Tournament Gardening in Almonte: How dry is it? Part II Mild earthquake rattles local residents Some alternative histories of Almonte, courtesy of artifical intellegence Poor cellular coverage puts Clayton residents at risk