Monday, May 29, 2023
Answers to Diana’s Quiz – May 27, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Olaf Scholz is the...

District 7 Senior Games shuffleboard results

Twelve teams competed for medals in shuffleboard...
Classified Ads

Seeking car to rent for local shopping trips

I’m retired and sold my car, but would like to rent a local car 1 or 2 days a week for the summer to do local shopping (no long drives) I live in a retirement home here in Almonte and have a current driving license.

Telephone # 613 963 2131

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

