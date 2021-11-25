Seeking a handyman (or handy person) for renovations at a heritage apartment building in Almonte.

General duties include woodwork, tiling, painting, removal of carpets and replacement with hardwood floors, some electrical and plumbing, or preparation for other contractors to do the above.

Looking for someone with good attention to detail who and does quality work. We are looking for someone we can work with on a long-term basis, billing hourly plus materials as jobs come up.

Please call or email Peter with questions and qualifications. Thank you!

613-769-6697

149churchstapts@gmail.com