Seeking Nominations for 2023 Community Builder Awards

The Municipality of Mississippi Mills is pleased to once again put a call out for nominations for the Community Builder Awards.

Mississippi Mills Community Awards were developed to recognize and honour individuals for their contribution to life in the Municipality. Council recognizes that outstanding efforts, actions, and achievements of these individuals significantly and positively impact the social, cultural, or civic life of Mississippi Mills and its residents.

For consideration all 2023 nominations shall be received by 12:00pm (noon) on March 31st.

The nomination form must be accompanied by two supporting letters, detailing the recent or ongoing activities or contributions of the nominee in the Municipality of Mississippi Mills. These activities should demonstrate community involvement in addition to any specific activity or contribution.

Self-nominations and nominations of family members are not accepted. Posthumous nominations will also not be accepted.

Staff will complete a thorough review of all nominations. Staff will then provide a review report to Council in camera for information purposes.

After Council receives the report as information, staff will next contact the recipients via their nominee(s).

The community awards feature five categories.

Inspiring Youth Award — celebrates accomplishments of young people (12-21).

Outstanding Senior Citizen Award — for older adults over age 65 who have made outstanding contributions to the community.

Exceptional Volunteer Appreciation Award — celebrates the volunteer contributions of residents.

Community Builder of the Year — honours those who, through leadership and positive change, have made long-term and long-lasting contributions to the municipality. Examples could be community leaders and philanthropists.

Key to the Municipality Award — recognizes residents or esteemed visitors who have made unique contributions. Examples could be visiting celebrities, residents who have received the Order of Canada or sports figures.

For more information visit our website. You may download the fillable nomination form here. MM Community Awards_2023_Nomination Form,

Contact: Shannon Gutoskie, Mississippi Mills Communications Coordinator: 613-256-3064 ext. 208, sgutoskie@mississippimills.ca.