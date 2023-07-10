Monday, July 10, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Seeking participants for ‘YESTERYEAR: The Vintage Variety Show’

It is with great enthusiasm that I...

Say Goodbye?

by C. H. Wells A landmark in Almonte,...

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 10, 2023

by Diana Filer 1.  Toyota is the largest...
Arts & CultureSeeking participants for 'YESTERYEAR: The Vintage Variety Show'

Seeking participants for ‘YESTERYEAR: The Vintage Variety Show’

It is with great enthusiasm that I tell you I am in the process of creating a delightful twist of entertainment from days gone by for our seniors of Mississippi Mills. I am seeking individuals who would like to volunteer and allow their hidden talents to shine through.

The gift of music allows us to reach out to the hearts and memories of those who find enjoyment in hearing songs and artists of YESTERYEAR.

If you would like to be a part YESTERYEAR we would welcome all those who would enjoy bringing their talents/skills such as performers, costumes, choreography, DJ/ sound engineer and anything you feel could contribute towards the success of this production. I would love to hear from you!

Please email me at yesteryearvariety@gmail.com.

For those interested I would love the opportunity to give you more details of this inspiring musical concept I have envisioned.

With music in my heart I thank you!

Kathy Tasse

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone