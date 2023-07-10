Seeking participants for ‘YESTERYEAR: The Vintage Variety Show’

It is with great enthusiasm that I tell you I am in the process of creating a delightful twist of entertainment from days gone by for our seniors of Mississippi Mills. I am seeking individuals who would like to volunteer and allow their hidden talents to shine through.

The gift of music allows us to reach out to the hearts and memories of those who find enjoyment in hearing songs and artists of YESTERYEAR.

If you would like to be a part YESTERYEAR we would welcome all those who would enjoy bringing their talents/skills such as performers, costumes, choreography, DJ/ sound engineer and anything you feel could contribute towards the success of this production. I would love to hear from you!

Please email me at yesteryearvariety@gmail.com.

For those interested I would love the opportunity to give you more details of this inspiring musical concept I have envisioned.

With music in my heart I thank you!

Kathy Tasse