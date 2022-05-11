Senior looking for part-time work

I’m a senior, male, 2 years into retirement from a lengthy professional career, with deep experience in Technology, Comptrollership, Project Review and Consulting. Presentable and respectful personality. I need to be busy so can I help you with your work needs?

Do you need someone who is uber-organized?

Can organize processes, procedures and protocols to maximum benefit. Super quick learner!

Do you require a computer user you don’t need to hover over?

Very comfortable with most platforms, including common website generators and social media tools; highly proficient in MS suite of applications (Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, etc.) and solid Apple office software capability.

Able to pick up systems and processes in a jiff and teach others if necessary.

How about help with Communications?

Strong writing, editing and overall comms skills (English).

Team work or independent work?

Both fit my style: Enjoy working with interesting, diligent and receptive people. Or tap my autonomous, reliable, time-oriented traits!

Can work from home if preferred

Need a good driver?

G licence, with exceptional driving record.

Your vehicle(s) would be safely and economically driven

PS. I enjoy driving!

Ideally, I’d prefer:

a “low impact” job – some walking, climbing is fine. I’m generally a desk-jockey! Retail, heavy lifting or hot sun are not suitable options

Maximum 20 hours flex-time per week is perfect

$35 per hour (a guideline only – we can discuss)

Email william261james@yahoo.com for more information or to set up a chat.