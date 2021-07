Seeking a space to rent for my elder mother in lovely Almonte. She is reliable, quiet, tidy, organized, and personable as all get out. With some mobility issues, a main floor situation might be best or an upper floor with an elevator. She would love a yard or porch or balcony but not a dealbreaker, and furnished is a bonus.

Please call Auni at 613-256-1962 or email aunim@storm.ca