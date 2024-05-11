Classified AdsSet of 4 Michelin "Green" tires, $90 Set of 4 Michelin “Green” tires, $90 May 11, 2024 Set of 4 Michelin 255/60 R17 “Green” tires, very little wear. $90 – cash only please. (“Green” on tires implies that they have a lower rolling resistance and better wet grip than conventional tires). tel: (613) 256 3066, cell: (613) 299 5414. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related SafeStep Walk-in Bathtub May 11, 2024 Student wanted for part-time yard work May 11, 2024 Waterfront home for rent in Almonte May 10, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest SafeStep Walk-in Bathtub May 11, 2024 Set of 4 Michelin “Green” tires, $90 May 11, 2024 “Unraveling history. Weaving Community,” May 18 at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum! May 11, 2024 Almonte & District Horticultural Society spring plant sale, May 18 May 11, 2024 Student wanted for part-time yard work May 11, 2024 Bruce Chapman — obituary May 11, 2024 From the Archives Democracy in action at the Almonte Old Town Hall Damage to the Appleton Wetland Forest confirmed Gerry Huddleston gets conditional sentence plus probation Constant vandalism forces Fairgrounds lock-down Health Unit urges residents to wear masks in public spaces Celebrating Dr. Christiane Deschenes Almonte Lions Club wraps up its 350 Club Draws for 2015 Preserving a bountiful harvest