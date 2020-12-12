Home Classified Ads Set of keys found on Country Street, Friday Classified Ads Set of keys found on Country Street, Friday December 12, 2020 - 5:57 pm A set of keys found on Country Street between Robert Street and James Street on Friday, December 11. Contact 256-3460. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Daily Scoop closed for renovations Christmas week HELP WANTED: H.F.T. donut shop Looking to sell a Victorian-style home in Almonte? LATEST Set of keys found on Country Street, Friday December 12, 2020 - 5:57 pm Final book in series on rural Lanark schools is released December 12, 2020 - 4:38 pm Daily Scoop closed for renovations Christmas week December 12, 2020 - 4:24 pm Diana’s Quiz – December 12, 2020 December 12, 2020 - 7:00 am Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region moved to Yellow-Protect Level December 11, 2020 - 3:27 pm FOLLOW US1,845FansLike508FollowersFollow