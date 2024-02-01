Shari-Lynne Empey — obituary

Shari-Lynne Patricia Empey

October 8, 1971 to January 30th, 2024.

With heavy hearts, the Empey family sadly announces that Shari-Lynne Patricia Empey passed away in the Hawkesbury General Hospital, with her children Samantha and Harley by her side, on January 30th, 2024.

Shari in her younger years was a member of many sports teams, including ice hockey. She was a very active volunteer, both within and outside of her community — she always loved to make others smile and feel treasured. Shari volunteered many years at the Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival and actually participated in a race or two herself. Shari and Norm ran a jeep club and you could always look forward to getting wet and muddy while sharing laughs and memories with them.

Shari will be greatly missed by Norm Windover-Empey; her parents Jen (JC) and Don Empey in Almonte; her daughter Samantha (Jody Seguin); her grandsons Dominyk, Eli and Logan as well her great-granddaughter Oaklynn; her son Harley (Mackenzie St. Marseille); her niece Vanessa Rodney (Pete) and grand-nephews Kody and Kevin; her nephew Edward Rodney; Auntie Ellie, Uncle Rick and cousin Matthew Leben; Uncle Ray, Aunt Lorraine and cousin Trevor Empey; further family, her colleagues at Maple Leaf Property Management; her jeep club members; and many friends.

A very special thank you to the many nurses, doctors and other medical personnel who supported Shari on the long and hard journey she endured before her passing.

A Visitation will be held at Cole Funeral Services/Pinecrest Cemetery, 2500 Baseline Road, Ottawa, Ontario on Thursday, February 15, 2024 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at colefuneralservices.com.

In lieu of flowers, we are sure Shari would prefer that a donation be made to The Canadian Cancer Society for Ovarian/Cervical Cancer, or to local food banks, homeless shelters or Rescue Dogs Adoption Program, in your area.