Saturday, July 24th

This Saturday, up to 40 friends and teammates of local resident and Carleton Place Canadian Hockey Club U18 member, 16-year-old James Patchell will shave their heads and raise funds in an uplifting show of support!

Just over a month ago, James was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma — formerly known as Hodgkin’s disease — is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of your immune system. It may affect people of any age but is most common in people between 20 and 40 years old and those over 55.

Funds raised will go towards helping the family with general expenses incurred and any required special treatments or therapies for James’ recovery.

The event was initiated by Patchell’s friend and fellow Canadians player Oliver Jackson. Many community members have offered to step up as well to help shave heads and other event tasks, among them Carleton Place hairdresser Amanda Horton (Hair Essentials), Tracey Folkard (Studio 118), and Kyle Blundell (owner of the Towne Barber) so don’t worry…there will be several pros there!

Registration is a minimum of $50.00 for anyone who wants to join in support.

Saturday, July 24th, at 5 pm.

At the Farmer’s Market grounds – 7 Beckwith St. in Carleton Place

Community members do need to register to take part deadline of Friday evening at 8 pm.

Anyone interested in joining in, please contact Oliver Jackson at jpfundraisers@gmail.com