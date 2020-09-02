by Susan Hanna

This vegetarian dish from the New York Times is bursting with flavor from broccolini, tomatoes, onion, cumin, salty feta and fresh herbs. Serve over cooked orzo or farro.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the cumin and red-pepper flakes to make sure they do not contain colour or anti-caking agents. Tre Stelle feta is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 bunch broccolini, ends trimmed, thick stalks split lengthwise, or broccoli, stalks trimmed and cut into bite-size pieces

2 cups (500 ml) grape tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, peeled, quartered and cut into 2-inch (5-cm) wedges

1 lemon, ½ cut into thin rounds and the remaining ½ left intact, for serving

3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil, plus more for serving

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground cumin

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) red-pepper flakes

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 (6- to 8-ounce/170- 226-g) blocks feta, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) slices

Cooked orzo or farro, for serving

½ cup (125 ml) fresh basil or cilantro leaves and fine stems, roughly chopped (optional)

Preparation:

Heat the oven to 400 degrees F (204 C) with a rack set in the lower third. On a sheet pan, combine the broccolini, tomatoes, onion and lemon slices with the olive oil and toss. Add cumin and red-pepper flakes, season with salt and pepper, and toss again until evenly coated. Nestle the feta slices into the vegetables. Roast 15 to 20 minutes, stirring halfway through but leaving the feta in place, until the broccolini is charred at the tips, the stems are easily pierced with a fork and the tomato skins start to blister and break down. Serve over orzo or farro. Drizzle with olive oil and serve with the remaining lemon half for squeezing. Top with fresh herbs, if using.

From the New York Times