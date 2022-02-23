Sheet-Pan Chicken and Squash Salad

by Susan Hanna

This sheet-pan supper from Bon Appetit is quick, healthy and tasty. Top chicken thighs with a blend of lemon zest, garlic, oil, salt and pepper. Seed and slice squash and place, along with cubed halloumi, on one half of a foil-lined baking sheet. Top with a blend of oil, garlic, cumin and salt. Thinly slice the shallots and place them in six piles on the other half of the baking sheet. Top each pile with a piece of chicken. Bake until cooked then quickly broil to brown the chicken. Meanwhile, prepare the dressing and add the chopped kale to it, massaging the kale briefly to soften it. Serve the chicken pieces whole or sliced with the tossed kale, squash, halloumi and shallots.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for halloumi with no preservatives or colour added. I use President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

4 garlic cloves, divided

Zest and juice of 1 small lemon

4 Tbsp. (60 ml) plus ⅓ cup (82.5 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3½ tsp. (17.5 ml) Diamond Crystal or 2 tsp. (10 ml) Morton kosher salt, divided

Freshly ground black pepper

6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs

1 medium delicata squash

6 oz. (170 g) halloumi cheese, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) cubes

2 tsp. (10 ml) ground cumin

4 shallots, thinly sliced

1 Tbsp. (15 ml) Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. (15 ml) pure maple syrup

1 bunch kale, ribs and stems removed, leaves chopped

Preparation:

Place a rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 425 F (218 C). Finely grate half of garlic into a large bowl. Mix in lemon zest, 3 Tbsp. (45 ml) oil, 2 tsp. (10 ml) Diamond Crystal or 1¼ tsp. (6.25 ml) Morton kosher salt; season with pepper. Pat chicken dry and place in bowl, turning and rubbing to evenly coat. Cut squash in half lengthwise; scoop out seeds and discard. Slice crosswise 1 inch (2.54 cm) thick. Place squash and halloumi on one half of a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle 1 Tbsp. (15 ml) oil over, finely grate remaining garlic on top, and sprinkle cumin and 1 tsp. (5 ml) Diamond Crystal or ½ tsp. (2.5 ml) Morton kosher salt evenly over. Season with pepper and toss to combine. Arrange into an even layer, keeping to the same side. Place shallot slices in 6 piles on other half of baking sheet; top each pile with a chicken thigh, skin side up. Roast until chicken is cooked through and squash is fork-tender, 33–36 minutes. Heat broiler. Broil vegetables and chicken until skin is golden brown and crisp, about 2 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice, mustard, syrup, remaining ½ tsp. (2.5 ml) Diamond Crystal or ¼ tsp. (1.25 ml) Morton kosher salt in a clean large bowl; season with pepper. Gradually stream in remaining ⅓ cup (82.5 ml) oil, whisking until emulsified. Add kale; massage dressing into greens. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; thinly slice, discarding bones. Transfer to bowl with salad; add squash, halloumi, and shallots and toss. Season with pepper. Serves 4.

From Bon Appetit