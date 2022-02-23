Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content

Summer student position at Wild Bird Care Centre

Mississippi Valley Field Naturalists actively promotes the...

Sheet-Pan Chicken and Squash Salad

by Susan Hanna This sheet-pan supper from Bon...

Puppets Up! – The Volunteers

by Edith Cody-Rice Puppets Up! was a popular...
LivingFood and DrinkSheet-Pan Chicken and Squash Salad

Sheet-Pan Chicken and Squash Salad

by Susan Hanna

This sheet-pan supper from Bon Appetit is quick, healthy and tasty. Top chicken thighs with a blend of lemon zest, garlic, oil, salt and pepper. Seed and slice squash and place, along with cubed halloumi, on one half of a foil-lined baking sheet. Top with a blend of oil, garlic, cumin and salt. Thinly slice the shallots and place them in six piles on the other half of the baking sheet. Top each pile with a piece of chicken. Bake until cooked then quickly broil to brown the chicken. Meanwhile, prepare the dressing and add the chopped kale to it, massaging the kale briefly to soften it. Serve the chicken pieces whole or sliced with the tossed kale, squash, halloumi and shallots.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for halloumi with no preservatives or colour added. I use President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon mustard. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 4 garlic cloves, divided
  • Zest and juice of 1 small lemon
  • 4 Tbsp. (60 ml) plus ⅓ cup (82.5 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 3½ tsp. (17.5 ml) Diamond Crystal or 2 tsp. (10 ml) Morton kosher salt, divided
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs
  • 1 medium delicata squash
  • 6 oz. (170 g) halloumi cheese, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) cubes
  • 2 tsp. (10 ml) ground cumin
  • 4 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1 Tbsp. (15 ml) Dijon mustard
  • 1 Tbsp. (15 ml) pure maple syrup
  • 1 bunch kale, ribs and stems removed, leaves chopped

Preparation:

  1. Place a rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 425 F (218 C). Finely grate half of garlic into a large bowl. Mix in lemon zest, 3 Tbsp. (45 ml) oil, 2 tsp. (10 ml) Diamond Crystal or 1¼ tsp. (6.25 ml) Morton kosher salt; season with pepper. Pat chicken dry and place in bowl, turning and rubbing to evenly coat.
  2. Cut squash in half lengthwise; scoop out seeds and discard. Slice crosswise 1 inch (2.54 cm) thick. Place squash and halloumi on one half of a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle 1 Tbsp. (15 ml) oil over, finely grate remaining garlic on top, and sprinkle cumin and 1 tsp. (5 ml) Diamond Crystal or ½ tsp. (2.5 ml) Morton kosher salt evenly over. Season with pepper and toss to combine. Arrange into an even layer, keeping to the same side.
  3. Place shallot slices in 6 piles on other half of baking sheet; top each pile with a chicken thigh, skin side up. Roast until chicken is cooked through and squash is fork-tender, 33–36 minutes.
  4. Heat broiler. Broil vegetables and chicken until skin is golden brown and crisp, about 2 minutes.
  5. Meanwhile, whisk lemon juice, mustard, syrup, remaining ½ tsp. (2.5 ml) Diamond Crystal or ¼ tsp. (1.25 ml) Morton kosher salt in a clean large bowl; season with pepper. Gradually stream in remaining ⅓ cup (82.5 ml) oil, whisking until emulsified. Add kale; massage dressing into greens.
  6. Transfer chicken to a cutting board; thinly slice, discarding bones. Transfer to bowl with salad; add squash, halloumi, and shallots and toss. Season with pepper. Serves 4.

From Bon Appetit

Related

Spinach and Three-Cheese Stuffed Shells

Spicy Poblano Tacos with Fried Sesame Halloumi

Zurich Baked Beans

FOLLOW US

Latest

Summer student position at Wild Bird Care Centre

Sheet-Pan Chicken and Squash Salad

Puppets Up! – The Volunteers

Genealogy workshop hosted by the North Lanark Historical Society

FOR SALE: Bookshelf, $25

Fulton’s maple season is underway

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

The Millstone is a volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area.

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone