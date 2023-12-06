Sheet-Pan Chopped Salad with Chicken

by Susan Hanna

This sheet-pan meal from NYT Cooking combines cubed chicken breast with zucchini, bell pepper and salad. Marinate the chicken briefly and then arrange on a sheet pan with chunks of zucchini and sliced red pepper. Roast until the chicken is cooked through and set the chicken and vegetables aside. Strain the pan juices and add oil and parsley. Divide romaine lettuce and cherry tomatoes among the serving plates, top with the chicken mixture, feta and dressing.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lemon juice. Check the oregano to make sure it does not contain colour or anti-caking agents. Krinos or Tre Stelle feta cheese is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

½ cup (125 ml) plus 1 tablespoon (15 ml) extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon (15 ml) lemon juice

1 teaspoon (5 ml) minced garlic

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) dried oregano

Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and pepper

1 ½ pounds (680 g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces

1 large zucchini, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces

1 medium red bell pepper, halved, cored, seeded and sliced ½-inch- (1.25-cm-) thick

2 tablespoons (30 ml) chopped fresh parsley

1 large head romaine lettuce, chopped (8 cups/2 L)

8 ounces (227 g) cherry tomatoes, halved (about 2 ½ cups/625 ml)

3 ounces (85 g) feta cheese, sliced or crumbled

Preparation:

Heat oven to 450 degrees F (232 C). In a large bowl, combine 3 tablespoons (45 ml) of the oil with the lemon juice, garlic and oregano; season with salt and pepper then whisk to combine. Add chicken, season with salt and pepper, then toss to coat, massaging the marinade into the chicken. On a large rimmed sheet pan, combine zucchini, bell pepper and 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of the oil. Season with salt and pepper, toss to coat, then spread in an even layer. Arrange chicken on top in an even layer. Roast until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender but still have texture, 15 minutes. Transfer chicken and vegetables to a large plate. Strain the pan juices through a fine sieve into a small bowl; add the remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) oil and the parsley and whisk until well blended. Divide romaine and tomatoes among plates. Top each with some of the chicken, vegetables, cheese and a drizzle of the pan-juice dressing. Serve warm.

From NYT Cooking