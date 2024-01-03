Sheet-Pan Fish Tikka

by Susan Hanna

This tasty recipe from NYT Cooking puts dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes. Combine oil, yogurt, spices, ginger and garlic and coat the fish with the mixture. Put the fish on top of spinach on a sheet pan and roast until the fish is almost done. Broil for a few minutes to brown the fish and serve.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Check the spices to make sure they don’t contain colour or anti-caking agents. I used Oikos Greek yogurt, which is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds (680 g) firm, white-fleshed fish (such as cod, bass or halibut, cut into chunks)

¼ cup (60 ml) olive oil or any neutral oil

2 tablespoons (30 ml) full-fat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon (15 ml) garam masala

1 teaspoon (5 ml) red chile powder

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ginger paste or freshly grated ginger

1 teaspoon (5 ml) garlic paste or freshly grated garlic

1 teaspoon (5 ml) ground coriander

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground turmeric

Fine sea salt

1 pound (454 g) baby spinach (about 14 packed cups/3.5L)

Rice or roti, for serving

Preparation:

Heat the oven to 425 degrees F (218 C). Pat the fish dry and set aside. Combine the oil, yogurt, garam masala, chile powder, ginger, garlic, coriander, turmeric and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) salt in a large bowl and stir until the marinade is smooth. Add the fish and coat evenly. Arrange the spinach in an even layer on a large sheet pan. Place the fish on the spinach, dispersing it evenly. Bake on the top rack for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the fish starts to turn golden. Set the oven to broil and broil on high just until the fish turns golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Season to taste with additional salt. Serve with rice or roti, if desired.

From NYT Cooking