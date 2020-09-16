by Susan Hanna

It doesn’t get much faster or easier than this recipe from Kitchn. Pre-heat the oven with a baking sheet inside. Meanwhile, make the honey-Dijon dressing, halve the potatoes and chop the chicken, broccoli and onion. Toss the potatoes in oil and salt and roast on the pre-heated baking sheet for 15 minutes. Add the chicken and vegetables and toss with half the dressing. Roast for 10 minutes, toss with the rest of the dressing and then roast for another 5-10 minutes or until the chicken is done. I used chicken thighs instead of chicken breasts.

Serves 4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use pure honey. I used President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon whole-grained mustard and Eden Organic red wine vinegar instead of white wine vinegar. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1/3 cup (85 ml) honey

¼ cup (60 ml) Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons (30 ml) whole-grain mustard

1 tablespoon (15 ml) white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon (5 ml) kosher salt, divided

¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) freshly ground black pepper

1 pound (454 g) small red potatoes, halved

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil, divided

1 ½ pounds (680 g) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 pound (454 g) broccoli, cut into bite-sized florets

1 small red onion, cut into 1-inch (2.54-cm) pieces

Preparation:

Arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat to 425°F (218°C). Place a rimmed baking sheet in the oven while it is heating. Whisk the honey, Dijon, whole-grain mustard, vinegar, pepper, and ½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) of the salt in a small bowl; set aside. Place the potatoes, 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the oil, and ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) of the salt in a large bowl and toss to combine. Remove the baking sheet from the oven and arrange the potatoes in a single layer, cut-side down. Return to the oven and roast for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, place the chicken, broccoli, red onion, remaining 1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil and remaining ¼ teaspoon (1.25 ml) salt in the same bowl and toss to combine. Add the chicken, broccoli, and red onion to the baking sheet. Pour half the honey-Dijon mixture over the chicken and vegetables and toss to evenly coat them in the sauce. Spread the chicken and veggies into a single layer. Roast for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, toss with the remaining honey-Dijon mixture, and spread back into an even layer. Roast until the chicken is cooked through and the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes more.

From Kitchn