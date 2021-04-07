by Susan Hanna

This sheet-pan recipe from NYT Cooking makes a quick and satisfying supper. Put the sheet pan in the oven while it preheats (I cover the pan with foil for easy clean-up). Toss sausages, sprouts and potatoes with oil, salt and pepper. Place on the hot sheet pan and roast for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, mix up the honey-mustard sauce. When the 15 minutes are up, drizzle the sausages and vegetables with the sauce and toss. Roast for another 10 minutes or until the sausages are cooked through and the vegetables are tender.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Free-From hot Italian sausages and President’s Choice Old-Fashioned Dijon Mustard. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pound (454 g) fresh sausage, such as sweet or hot Italian, or bratwurst

1 pound (454 g) brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise

1 pound (454 g) small potatoes, like baby Yukon gold or red potatoes, halved

2 tablespoons (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

Kosher salt and black pepper

4 teaspoons (20 ml) honey

1 tablespoon (15 ml) Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon (15 ml) yellow mustard seeds (optional)

¼ cup (60 ml) almonds or walnuts, chopped (optional)

Preparation:

Heat oven to 450 degrees F (232 degrees C), and place a sheet pan in the oven. Score the sausages in a few places on both sides, making sure not to cut all the way through. Transfer to a large bowl with the brussels sprouts, potatoes and 2 tablespoons olive oil, and stir until coated. (If the mixture seems dry, add a little more oil.) Season with salt and pepper. Spread the mixture in an even layer on the heated baking sheet, and arrange the vegetables cut-sides down. Roast 15 minutes, until the brussels sprouts and potatoes start to soften. (The sausages will not be cooked through yet.) Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir together the honey, mustard and mustard seeds, if using. Drizzle the honey mustard over the sausages and vegetables, and toss or shake to coat. Flip the sausages. Sprinkle with almonds, if using. Roast until the sausages are cooked through and the vegetables are golden and tender, another 10 minutes or so. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

From NYT Cooking