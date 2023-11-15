Sheet-Pan Sausages and Mushrooms with Arugula and Croutons

by Susan Hanna
This recipe from NYT Cooking is a great sheet-pan meal. Cook sausages and mushrooms and then remove from pan. Add torn crusty bread to the pan to soak up the drippings—top with a tangy vinaigrette and roast until the croutons are toasted. Return the mushrooms to the pan, add a couple of handfuls or arugula and drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette. Stir in parsley and serve with sausages, topped with grated Parmesan cheese.
Serves 4.
Avoiding Additives and Preservatives
I used Free From hot Italian sausages and Eden Organic red wine vinegar—both are additive free. Ace Bakery white bread is all-natural, as is genuine Parmesan cheese. Look for the name stamped on the rind. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.
- Ingredients:
- 1 pound (454 g) hot or sweet Italian sausages
- 1 pound (454 g) mixed mushrooms, such as shiitake, oyster, maitake or cremini, trimmed and quartered (or cut into 1-inch/2.54-cm pieces if large)
- 5 tablespoons (75 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed
Kosher salt and black pepper
- 3 tablespoons (45 ml) red wine vinegar, plus more as needed
- 1 garlic clove, coarsely chopped
- 4 cups (1 L) torn, bite-size pieces of crusty bread (6 to 8 ounces/170 to 226 g)
- 2 cups (500 ml) arugula
- ½ cup (125 ml) coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves
- Finely grated Parmesan, for serving
Preparation:
- Heat the oven to 450 degrees F (232 degrees C). Score the sausages in a few places on both sides, making sure not to cut all the way through. Toss the sausages and mushrooms on a sheet pan with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread in an even layer and roast, shaking the pan once or twice, until browned and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the remaining 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil with the vinegar and garlic; season to taste with salt and pepper.
- When the sausages and mushrooms are done, use a slotted spoon or tongs to transfer to a plate, leaving the drippings behind. Add the torn bread and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) of the dressing to the baking sheet. If the bread seems dry, add more dressing, 1 teaspoon (5 ml) at a time.
- Roast until the bread is lightly toasted, 5 to 10 minutes.
Add the mushrooms and arugula to the pan. Drizzle and toss with the remaining vinaigrette until lightly coated.
- Stir in the parsley, then season to taste with salt, pepper, oil and vinegar.
- Sprinkle with Parmesan and eat with the sausages.
From NYT Cooking