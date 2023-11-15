Sheet-Pan Sausages and Mushrooms with Arugula and Croutons

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from NYT Cooking is a great sheet-pan meal. Cook sausages and mushrooms and then remove from pan. Add torn crusty bread to the pan to soak up the drippings—top with a tangy vinaigrette and roast until the croutons are toasted. Return the mushrooms to the pan, add a couple of handfuls or arugula and drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette. Stir in parsley and serve with sausages, topped with grated Parmesan cheese.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Free From hot Italian sausages and Eden Organic red wine vinegar—both are additive free. Ace Bakery white bread is all-natural, as is genuine Parmesan cheese. Look for the name stamped on the rind. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pound (454 g) hot or sweet Italian sausages

1 pound (454 g) mixed mushrooms, such as shiitake, oyster, maitake or cremini, trimmed and quartered (or cut into 1-inch/2.54-cm pieces if large)

5 tablespoons (75 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

Kosher salt and black pepper

3 tablespoons (45 ml) red wine vinegar, plus more as needed

1 garlic clove, coarsely chopped

4 cups (1 L) torn, bite-size pieces of crusty bread (6 to 8 ounces/170 to 226 g)

2 cups (500 ml) arugula

½ cup (125 ml) coarsely chopped fresh parsley leaves

Finely grated Parmesan, for serving

Preparation:

Heat the oven to 450 degrees F (232 degrees C). Score the sausages in a few places on both sides, making sure not to cut all the way through. Toss the sausages and mushrooms on a sheet pan with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread in an even layer and roast, shaking the pan once or twice, until browned and cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the remaining 3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil with the vinegar and garlic; season to taste with salt and pepper. When the sausages and mushrooms are done, use a slotted spoon or tongs to transfer to a plate, leaving the drippings behind. Add the torn bread and 1 teaspoon (5 ml) of the dressing to the baking sheet. If the bread seems dry, add more dressing, 1 teaspoon (5 ml) at a time. Roast until the bread is lightly toasted, 5 to 10 minutes.

Add the mushrooms and arugula to the pan. Drizzle and toss with the remaining vinaigrette until lightly coated. Stir in the parsley, then season to taste with salt, pepper, oil and vinegar. Sprinkle with Parmesan and eat with the sausages.

From NYT Cooking