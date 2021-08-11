by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Real Simple is perfect for a quick weeknight supper when you want lots of flavour and minimal clean-up. Toss sausages, peppers, tomatoes, shallots, garlic, oil, salt and pepper together on a foil-lined sheet pan. Broil, turning halfway through, for about 15 minutes or until sausages are cooked through and vegetables are tender and lightly charred. Garnish with fresh oregano and serve with crusty bread.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Free From brand hot Italian sausages, which are additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 pound (454 g) hot or sweet Italian pork sausages

1 pound (454 g) multi-coloured baby bell peppers, halved lengthwise (or full-sized peppers, quartered)

1 pint (500 ml) grape tomatoes

3 shallots, cut into ½ -in. (1.27-cm) wedges (about ¾ cup/187 ml)

3 large cloves garlic, smashed

2 tablespoons (30 ml) olive oil

¾ teaspoon (3.75 ml) kosher salt

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) freshly ground black pepper

Chopped fresh oregano leaves, for serving

1 8-oz. (226 g) loaf crusty French bread, warmed

Preparation:

Preheat broiler with rack 6 inches (15 cm) from heat. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil. Pierce sausages a few times with a knife (do not pierce all the way through). Toss sausages, bell peppers, tomatoes, shallots, garlic, oil, salt, and pepper on baking sheet until evenly coated; spread in an even layer. Broil, turning sausages and stirring vegetables halfway through, until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of sausages registers 160°F (71°C) and vegetables are lightly charred, 12 to 15 minutes. Sprinkle with oregano and serve with warm bread.

From Real Simple