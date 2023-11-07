Shelter Movers Ottawa to host second annual SoupShare With Lanark County Interval House 

After a year of successful collaboration, Shelter Movers Ottawa and Lanark County Interval House are hosting their Second Annual SoupShare. This family-friendly event provides locals with an opportunity to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award while learning more about Shelter Movers Ottawa’s partnership with Lanark County Interval House.

Five of the area’s top restaurants will compete at this soup lunch while representatives from Shelter Movers and Lanark County Interval House discuss their critical work.

Following last year’s inquest into a 2015 triple-femicide in Renfrew County, Shelter Movers announced Lanark County Interval House as their first referral agency for gender-based violence survivor services in the region.

As the two organizations continue to work towards enhanced resources for survivors in the area, this SoupShare fundraising event raises awareness, recruits volunteers, and supports local survivors in making the courageous decision to start a life free from violence.

When: November 16, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (EST)

Where: Carleton Place Canoe Club (179 John St, Carleton Place, Ontario).

Popular local restaurants including Smith & Barrel Pub and The Station will enter their best soups in the friendly competition to be judged by attendees and notable community members such as Carleton Place’s own, Mayor Toby Randell.

Join us for delicious soup and empowering conversations. Tickets for the Second Annual SoupShare are available now for $10 per person. All proceeds will directly benefit survivors in Lanark County through Shelter Movers Ottawa and Lanark County Interval House.

Quick Facts:

Shelter Movers Ottawa has successfully completed 61 moves in the Lanark County region since partnering with Lanark County Interval House last year.

The rate of family violence is 2x higher in rural vs urban areas. (Source: Statistics Canada)

In the rural communities around Ottawa, the reported rate of Violence Against Women (VAW) is two times higher than the national average (1,114 per 100,000). (Source: The Discourse)

There are several factors, including lack of services, which increase the risk of intimate partner violence by 75% for rural women. (Source: VAW Learning Network)

About Shelter Movers: As the only service of its kind in Canada, Shelter Movers is a national, volunteer-powered charitable organization that provides moving and storage services at no cost to survivors of intimate-partner violence.

Made possible by collaboration with local businesses and community agencies, they empower survivors and their families as they transition to a life free of violence.

Contact:

Justine Stewart, SMO MarComms Manager, JustineS@ShelterMovers.com