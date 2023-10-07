Sunday, October 8, 2023
SHERRY PARK: SANCTUARY at Sivarulrasa Gallery

Reception/Meet the Artist: Saturday October 14, 2pm-4pm

From September 29 to November 3, Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to present SHERRY PARK: SANCTUARY, a solo exhibition of new paintings by artist Sherry Park.

This new body of work is based on artist residencies Sherry Park completed in Cape Breton Highlands National Park, Nova Scotia (2019) and Chateau Orquevaux, France (2022). The works explore the forest as sanctuary, evoking the serenity of the natural environment unspoiled by human intervention. Working primarily with oils, she is drawn to woodlands and dense canopies, sheltered spaces steeped in mystery.

Born in South Korea, Sherry Park’s studio is based in Alton, Ontario. She graduated from the Ontario College of Art and Design (OCAD), majoring in Fine Art, and also spent her fourth year in an off-campus program in Florence, Italy. “I paint what I see and witness in life around me”, she says. “I have two series that I work on continuously, landscape series and portrait series.” Her works have been shown in exhibitions in Canada and internationally. She is the winner of several awards, including the Elizabeth Greenshields Foundation Grant, and the Mary Pratt Crystal Award from the Society of Canadian Artists.

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibition Webpage:

 

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/sherry-park/

