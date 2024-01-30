Shirley Sadler — obituary

Sadler, Shirley Joan

(nee Crawford)

January 24,1930 – January 28, 2024

Peacefully at home with her devoted daughter Kathryn by her side, four days after her 94th birthday. Daughter of the late James and Pearl Crawford (nee Baird). Beloved wife of the late Carl Sadler. Loving and adored mother of Carol Ann (Rod), Bev (Andy) and Kathryn (Mike), and the late Nancy. Cherished Granny of Ryan (Sheldon), Dana (Kevin), Shane (Kendra), Pat (Eric), Ian (Liz), Trevor (Anneke) and Krista (Kevin). Proud Great Granny of Logan (Darby), Quinton, Taryn, Kelsey, Tristen, Morgen, Josh, Hudson, Harley, Jessa, Callie and Cayden. Predeceased by her brother Ray. Shirley will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by her extended family and many, many friends. She always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Home and Community Care Support Services Champlain and Bayshore Healthcare for their exceptional service and staff, especially nurses Susan and Sarah and PSWs Amy and Heather, as well as Paul Cooney and the Civitan Medical Cupboard. A very special thank you to Dr. Robert Boersma for his wonderful care and compassion over the years and Reverend Heather Kinkaid for her pastoral care and friendship.

Shirley’s final care and arrangements have been entrusted to the

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home and Chapel Inc.

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ontario,

Where visitation will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00. Funeral service in the chapel of the C.R. Gamble Funeral home on Friday, February 2, 2024 at 11:00 o’clock. Reception to follow at the Almonte Civitan Hall, 500 Almonte St., Almonte, Ontario.

Donations in memory of Shirley can be made to the Canadian Lung Association or The University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

