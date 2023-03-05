Short-term furnished 2-br aprtment for rent

Furnished | Short Term | All-inclusive | Almonte

Do you have family or friends visiting, needing an interim place while your house gets built or just need a change of environment for a couple of months? This modern 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upper level of a century home duplex might just be for you. The apartment is fully furnished with a queen and twin-sized bed. Laundry is in the unit as well. Located in the heart of quaint Almonte. Located on Farm Street, It’s under a minute to walk to Mill Street. Alternatively, take a walk down the street to Metcalfe Geoheritage Park and picnic by the peaceful Mississippi River. There so much to love about this lovely little town!

Non-smokers only

Because the unit is furnished, we unfortunately are unable to accommodate pets.

Available 1st April

Short term 2-9months lease

$2200/month

Rent Includes hydro, water, parking for 1, internet & Netflix.

Interested candidates with secured employment, good credit history and references are encouraged to tell us a little more about your stay and fill in an application.

Email: habitat3strands@gmail.com

Text: 613-869-8330