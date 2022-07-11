Classified AdsShort-term house rental, Almonte Short-term house rental, Almonte July 11, 2022 326 Wylie Street, Almonte Ontario $2000 per month. Plus utilities. Short-term rental, September 15 2022- to May 1 2023 or anytime in between. 3 bedroom, fully furnished with big back yard. For more information please email corrycomeau@gmail.com Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For Sale: Cabinet suitable for TV or bookcase July 10, 2022 FOR RENT: Almonte, 2-bedroom, $1,275 July 8, 2022 FREE Sectional for pickup only. July 6, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Short-term house rental, Almonte July 11, 2022 Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 9, 2022 July 7, 2022 For Sale: Cabinet suitable for TV or bookcase July 10, 2022 Tumblehome by Brenda Missen July 10, 2022 Diana’ Quiz – July 9,2022 July 7, 2022 Lyle Reid — obituary July 8, 2022 From the Archives Prince Edward County’s celebration of autumn called Countylicious – November 2-26 October 27, 2011 QR code signs installed at Metcalfe Geoheritage Park August 5, 2017 White Lake blue-green algae test results in December 22, 2015 Cheese of the month club returns to Peches & Poivre May 1, 2018 Peter Nelson’s travels – New Zealand – Invercargill and Stewart Island December 23, 2015 What Is That … Bird in the Marsh? September 10, 2020 New model of care coming to Almonte General Hospital December 21, 2015