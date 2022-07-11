Monday, July 11, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Short-term house rental, Almonte

326 Wylie Street, Almonte Ontario $2000 per month....

Answers to Diana’s Quiz – July 9, 2022

by Diana Filer 1.  Bubble and Squeak is...

For Sale: Cabinet suitable for TV or bookcase

Good condition. Height: 79" Width: top 39”, bottom...
Classified AdsShort-term house rental, Almonte

Short-term house rental, Almonte

326 Wylie Street, Almonte Ontario

$2000 per month. Plus utilities.

Short-term rental, September 15 2022- to May 1 2023 or anytime in between.

3 bedroom, fully furnished with big back yard.

For more information please email corrycomeau@gmail.com

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone