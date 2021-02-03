by Susan Hanna

This recipe from Bowls, by America’s Test Kitchen, is a quick and easy take on Pad Thai. Sauté shrimp and set aside. Whisk lime juice, water, sugar, fish sauce, oil, vinegar and cayenne together and set aside. Soak rice noodles in boiling water until tender. Cook garlic and shallot, add egg and scramble it. Add the noodles, lime mixture, scallions and cook for a few minutes. Put noodle mixture in bowls, top with shrimp, scallions and bean sprouts and other garnishes and serve. Cook’s note: I omitted the bean sprouts and used parsley instead of cilantro for a garnish.

Serves 2.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use freshly squeezed lime juice. I used Cock brand fish sauce and Marukan rice vinegar, which are additive-free. Check the cayenne to make sure it does not contain colour or anti-caking agents. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

3 tbsp (45 ml) lime juice

2 ½ tbsp (37.5 ml) packed dark brown sugar

2 tbsp (30 ml) fish sauce

2 ½ tbsp (37.5 ml) vegetable oil, divided

2 tsp (10 ml) rice vinegar

1/8 tsp (0.6 ml) cayenne pepper

4 oz (113 g) ¼-inch- (0.6-cm-) wide rice noodles

1 small shallot, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

Pinch table salt

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 scallions, green parts only, sliced thin, divided

12 oz (340 g) sautéed shrimp, warmed

1 cup (250 ml) bean sprouts

Peanuts (optional)

Chopped cilantro (optional)

Preparation:

To sauté shrimp, pat 12 oz. (340 g) peeled and deveined shrimp dry with paper towels and sprinkle with salt and pepper.Heat 1 tbsp (15 ml) vegetable oil in a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add shrimp in a single layer and cook for 1 minute without stirring. Flip shrimp and cook until opaque, about another minute. Keep warm while you prepare the rest of the recipe. Whisk lime juice, 3 tbsp (45 ml) water, sugar, fish sauce, 1½ tbsp (22.5 ml) oil, vinegar and cayenne together in bowl; set aside. Pour 2 quarts (2 L) boiling water over noodles in bowl and stir to separate. Let noodles soak until soft and pliable but not fully tender, stirring once halfway through soaking, 8-10 minutes. Drain noodles and rinse with cold water until water runs clear, shaking to remove excess water. Heat remaining tablespoon (15 ml) of oil in 10-inch (25-cm) non-stick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add shallot, garlic and salt and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until shallot is light golden brown, about 1½ minutes. Stir in egg and cook, stirring vigorously until scrambled and barely moist, about 20 seconds. Add drained rice noodles and toss to combine. Add lime mixture and half of scallions, increase heat to medium-high and cook, tossing gently, until noodles are well coated and tender, about 3 minutes. If not yet tender, add 2 tbsp (30 ml) water to skillet and continue to cook until tender. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Divide among individual serving bowls, then top with shrimp and bean sprouts and sprinkle with remaining scallions. For extra crunch and flavour, sprinkle with chopped peanuts and minced cilantro.

From Bowls by America’s Test Kitchen