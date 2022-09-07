Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Shrimp with Chile-Lime Dressing

Shrimp with Chile-Lime Dressing

by Susan Hanna

This simple dish from Grilling magazine makes a great appetizer or main course. Make the citrus-chile dressing and use half to marinate uncooked, shell-on shrimp while you preheat the grill. Grill the shrimp until cooked, 5-6 minutes. Add chopped cilantro to the remaining dressing and serve with the shrimp.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for frozen shrimp with only salt added. Use freshly squeezed lime and lemon juice; concentrates contain sodium benzoate. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For A Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 3 lbs (1.4 kg) uncooked, deveined large shrimp
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) chopped fresh cilantro
  • Oil for grill

Dressing

  • 1/3 cup (82.5 ml) freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1/3 cup (82.5 ml) freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ½ cup (125 ml) olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) sugar
  • 2 tsp (10 ml) coarse salt
  • 3 fresh long red or yellow hot chiles, sliced thinly

Preparation:

  1. To make dressing, combine all the ingredients. Place shrimp in bowl with half the dressing.
  2. Prepare grill for medium heat. Brush grate with oil.
  3. Grill shrimp in a grill pan or place shrimp on skewers. If using wooden skewers, be sure to soak them in water for an hour before grilling so they don’t burn up on.
  4. Grill shrimp until cooked through, 2-3 minutes per side.
  5. Stir cilantro into remaining dressing and serve with the shrimp. Serves 4.

From Grilling magazine

