Signet ring for sale, free sofa also available

This is the perfect family couch. It can be a large dog bed. Kids can jump on it. People can sleep comfortably on it. It is built like a Mack truck the way couches used to be built.

It has washable loose covers which will help maintain a minimum level of clean. It has feather cushions that are removable for sitting on the floor. It has detachable arm covers. It has an extra large piece of the same sturdy chintz fabric to shake out all the dog hair, cat hair and kids crumbs. It’s just an all-round perfect addition to your family room. And it’s available for the low, low, low price of zero dollars. FREE TO A GOOD HOME.

Antique Freemason signet ring. Gold, inlaid. Reversible. Very unusual and rare. $75.

613-256-9098.