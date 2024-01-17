by Susan Hanna

I usually shy away from “5-ingredient” recipes, but after reading a review of Jamie Oliver’s 5 Ingredients Mediterranean I decided to give it a try. This recipe for simple steamed fish was quick, easy, colourful and tasty. While cooking the peppers and leek, make a quick dressing of oregano, orange juice, red wine vinegar and oil (olive oil, salt, pepper and vinegar are considered pantry staples and are not counted toward the five ingredients). Nestle the fish into the cooked vegetables and steam until cooked through. Drizzle with the dressing and serve.

Serves 4.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used Eden Organic red wine vinegar. For more recipe using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe

Ingredients:

4 x 5 oz (150 g) white fish fillets (I used branzino fillets)

3 mixed-colour peppers

1 large leek

½ a bunch of oregano (0.5 oz/10 g)

1 large juicy orange

Preparation:

Put a large shallow casserole pan on a medium heat. Chop the peppers into 0.8-inch (2-cm) chunks, discarding the seeds and stalks, adding them to the pan as you go with 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of olive oil. Quarter the leek lengthways and wash, then slice 0.8-inch (2-cm) thick. Add to the pan, season with salt and black pepper, and cook for 15 minutes, or until sweet and lightly golden, stirring regularly and adding splashes of water, if needed. Strip the oregano leaves into a pestle and mortar with a pinch of salt and pound into a paste. Squeeze in half the orange juice, then add 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of red wine vinegar and 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of extra virgin olive oil and muddle together. Rinse the fish and pat dry with kitchen paper. Nestle the fish into the veg, squeeze in the remaining orange juice and add ½ cup (125 ml) of water, then cover the pan, reduce the heat to low and cook for 7 minutes, or until the fish is just cooked. drizzle the orange dressing over the fish and veg and serve.

From 5 Ingredients Mediterranean