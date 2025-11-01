Sunday, November 2, 2025
Simply4Paws offers pet food, care and supplies

We pride ourselves on offering more than just products — we offer personal care, expert advice, and a genuine love for animals. We take the time to get to know you and your pets, helping you find exactly what fits their unique needs. Our shelves are stocked with carefully selected, high-quality foods, treats, and toys you can trust. When you shop with us, you’re supporting a local business that truly cares about your pet’s health and happiness — and your community, too.

What do we offer:

  • Frequent buyer discount on dog and cat food (buy 12 get one free)
  • Seniors Day 2 times a month, 15% off
  • Walk-in nail trims for both dogs and cats
  • FREE delivery in Almonte
  • 15% off your first bag when you switch to us

Find us at 12A Mill Street in the Heritage Mall. Phone: 613-461-1610.

