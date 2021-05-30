We’re Hiring! Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte

Join our team as a part-time Gallery Associate: We are seeking two part-time Gallery Associates to join our staff. You will join our dynamic team as we continue to serve Canadian artists from coast to coast, and build a national and international audience for their works.

About the Gallery: Sivarulrasa Gallery is currently in its 7th year of operations, and we have grown each year. The Gallery presents an ambitious program of simultaneous exhibitions in our Gallery I and Gallery II, showcasing works in a wide variety of media. During the pandemic lockdowns, we enhanced the Sivarulrasa Virtual Gallery and shipped fine art as far away as British Columbia and South Carolina. Once re-opening is allowed (expected by mid-June), our physical Gallery will be open Tuesdays to Sundays 11am-5pm for in-person visits.

Requirements:

-highly professional, organized, and dependable

-take pride in accuracy and attention to detail

-strong customer service skills, including writing correspondence

-computer skills including updating websites and maintaining databases

-careful and deliberate in handling artwork

-eagerness to learn and work in a team setting

-background in arts administration would be an asset

-must follow all Gallery protocols regarding Covid-19

-must be available for a mix of weekday and weekend shifts

-the ideal candidate(s) will seek to grow in the role as the Gallery’s operations grow

Please email your CV as soon as possible to: director@sivarulrasa.com