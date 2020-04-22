I’ve received this inspiring news from local resident Gavin Donnelly:

With all the news regarding Almonte Country Haven, and with members of my family working in long-term care homes and hospitals in the area, I have some good news. It’s about my grandson Lennox Donnelly, who is 6 years old. His aunt works over at Almonte Country Haven and he knows all about the tough times they are having.

So to help out he decided to make some macramé key chains and sell them. He started with a dozen and they were gone within minutes so he made more. He had folks from Toronto, Ottawa, and surrounding areas asking for them. His goal was to raise $50 dollars, and as of now, he has raised $300 dollars, which will be donated to the Haven.

Unfortunately, the family isn’t able to source more materials at this time, so Lennox isn’t able to make any more for now.