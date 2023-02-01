Skillet Turmeric Chicken and Rice

by Susan Hanna

Turmeric is a vibrant yellow spice that is said to have several health benefits, including reducing inflammation. In this recipe from Canadian Living, chicken thighs are tossed in turmeric, thyme and salt before being browned and set aside. In the same skillet, cook onion, ginger and garlic for a few minutes. Add rice and more turmeric, add water and stock and bring to a boil. Place reserved chicken on rice, cover skillet and bake about 25 minutes. Serve with a yogurt, lime and cilantro sauce and lime wedges, if desired. Cook’s note: I omitted the cilantro and lime wedge garnish. If your ovenproof skillet doesn’t have a lid, cover the pan tightly with aluminum foil before putting it in the oven.

Serves 4-6.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Make sure your dried spices do not contain colour or anti-caking agents. I used Imagine Organic chicken stock and Astro Balkan-style yogurt. Use freshly squeezed lime juice. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Chicken and rice

6-8 skinless boneless chicken thighs (about 1.4 lb/625 g)

2 tsp (10 ml) ground turmeric, divided

1 tsp (5 ml) dried thyme

1 tsp (5 ml) salt

2 tbsp (30 m) canola oil, divided

1 tbsp (15 ml) grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 ½ cups (375 ml) basmati rice, rinsed and drained

1 2/3 cups (415 ml) sodium-reduced chicken stock

1 cup (250 ml) water

¼ cup (60 ml) chopped cilantro

Lime wedges (optional)

Yogurt, lime and coriander sauce

1 cup (250 ml) 2% plain Greek yogurt

1 cup (250 ml) fresh cilantro leaves

1 tsp (5 ml) grated lime zest

1 tbsp (15 ml) lime juice

Preparation:

Sauce

In blender, combine yogurt, cilantro leaves, lime zest and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Makes about 1 cup.

Chicken and rice

Preheat oven to 425 F (218 C). In bowl, mix chicken thighs with 1 tsp (5 ml) of the turmeric, the thyme and salt. In large ovenproof skillet with lid, or large casserole dish, heat half of the oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until browned on all sides, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer chicken to plate and set aside. In same skillet, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add ginger, garlic and onion and cook, stirring often, until onions are softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Add rice and remaining turmeric and cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds. Pour in chicken broth and 1 cup (250 ml) water. Bring to boil. Place reserved chicken on rice. Cover skillet and bake until rice has absorbed all the liquid, 20 to 25 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro. Serve with yogurt, lime and cilantro sauce and with lime wedges, if desired.

From Canadian Living